Harry Styles performed “As It Was” at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Introduced by his bestie and longtime producer Kid Harpoon (who refers to him as “Gary”), Styles opened his set with a red-lit, rotating stage. Dressed in a sparkling, fringed bodysuit, Styles semi-recreated his colorful “As It Was” music video with an entourage and backing band. At points, he broke into fervent dance and was even cheered on by one of his biggest fans, Shania Twain. Finally, Styles and his crew ended with a big, synchronized dance.

Styles was nominated six times this year, including nods in the Album Of The Year category for Harry’s House and Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for “As It Was.” He was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album (which he won early in the night), and Best Music Video.

Watch bits of Styles’ performance below.

UPDATE: Styles won Album Of The Year.

