Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy Award wins of all time. After picking up wins for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best Dance/Electronic Album at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards this year, she has surpassed conductor Georg Solti for the record with 32 total wins. She was previously tied with Quincy Jones, who still holds 28.

With her nominations for Renaissance this year, Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations of all time with 88 total. “Seeing Beyoncé with that amount of nominations — it just blows me away,” Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “It’s a testament to who she is, the talent she has (and) the iconic music she’s put out over the years.”

Beyoncé had the most nominations at the 2023 Grammys with nine total, including nods for Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.

Beyoncé was late to the show due to traffic, so host Trevor Noah handed her the record-tying award at her table later on.