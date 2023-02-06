The Sisters Of Mercy Announce First US Tour In 15 Years

Once upon a time, theatrical British goth-rock greats the Sisters Of Mercy were a big-time touring act in the United States. In 1991, the year of the first Lollapalooza tour, the Sisters headlined their own alt-rock package tour; it also featured Public Enemy, Gang Of Four, Warrior Soul, and Young Black Teenagers. In recent years, the Sisters Of Mercy have only been intermittently active. They haven’t released any new music since their 1993 LP Vision Thing, and they haven’t toured the US in about 15 years. This summer, however, the band will hit the road in America.

The Sisters Of Mercy were already on the bill at Sick New World, the baffling Las Vegas festival that’s mostly nü metal acts, and they’ve already sold out one show at the Hollywood Palladium. Today, the band drops the news that they’ll spend a month in the US this year, starting with a May gig outside Washington, DC. Most of the venues on this tour are not especially huge, and I bet this band is extremely fun live. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore DC

5/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

5/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

5/19 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

5/21 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

5/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

5/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

5/26 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

5/27 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

5/29 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

5/31 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

6/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

6/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

6/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

6/06 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

6/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

6/09 – Denver CO, @ Fillmore Auditorium