Quavo & Offset Reportedly Fought Backstage Before Grammys Takeoff Tribute

One of the best performances at last night’s Grammys — and one of the rawest — was Quavo’s tribute to his late nephew and Migos bandmate Takeoff. Notably absent from the performance of “Without You” was Takeoff’s cousin Offset, the other member of Migos, who was estranged from the other two at the time of Takeoff’s death. According to a new report, Offset wanted to be out there, but Quavo wouldn’t allow it.

TMZ reports that before the performance, Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation and had to be pulled apart. The Grammys reportedly asked Offset to be part of the performance, but Quavo refused to let Offset participate.

UPDATE: Offset responded to the rumors on Twitter…

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

And addressed comments made by J. Prince on the podcast Million Dollaz Worth Of Fame podcast that Offset “wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was live.”