A couple months after former Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed, his uncle and close collaborator Quavo released a tribute song called “Without You.” Quavo brought that song, and Takeoff’s chain, to the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night. He was accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music who incorporated the chorus to Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s “See You Again.”

The performance was part of the Grammys annual array of tribute performances that take place during the main ceremony — this year also honored Loretta Lynn (Kacey Musgraves sang “Coal Miner’s Daughter”) and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie. (Honoring McVie, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt, and Mick Fleetwood sang “Songbird.”) Later, the 2023 Grammys are set to host an all-star performance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Watch Quavo’s Takeoff tribute below.

https://twitter.com/5ufHT9WihRQEJxD/status/1622427138308833280