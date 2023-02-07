Purling Hiss – “Baby”

Last month, the Philadelphia lo-fi rock band announced a new album, Drag On Girard, the group’s first full-length since 2016, though bandleader Mike Polizze did take a brief detour to release a solo album in 2020. Purling Hiss shared “Yer All In My Dreams” from it at the time, and today they’re back with another track, the clamorous and satisfyingly fuzzy “Baby.” Check it out alongside some just-announced tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
04/20 Washington, DC @ DC9
04/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
04/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
04/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

Drag On Girard is out 3/24 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig

