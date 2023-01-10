Purling Hiss – “Yer All In My Dreams”

0

Purling Hiss have announced a new album, Drag On Girard, which will be out in March. After a brief discursion with Polizze’s debut solo album in 2020, the Philadelphia lo-fi rock project is back with its first full-length since 2016’s High Bias. Today, they’re sharing lead single, “Yer All In My Dreams,” a gleaming, chiming track about finding the melody while you’re dozing. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Yer All In My Dreams”
02 “Something In My Basement”
03 “Baby”
04 “Out The Door”
05 “When The End Is Over”
06 “Stay With Us”
07 “Drag On Girard”
08 “Shining Gilded Boulevard”

Drag On Girard is out 3/24 via Drag City. Pre-order it here.

