Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album

In 2020, Morrissey was dropped from BMG, the label that released his most recent album, 2020’s I Am Not A Dog On A Chain. Morrissey’s far-right statements had come under intense scrutiny, and Morrissey blamed “new plans for ‘diversity’ within BMG’s artist roster.” In 2021, Morrissey announced that he’d signed with Capitol and that he planned to release his album Bonfire Of Teenagers. In December, Morrissey claimed that he’d left his management and that he’d “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records.” Today, Morrissey is claiming that he’s “coming around to the belief” that Capitol has intentionally sabotaged the release of Bonfire Of Teenagers.

This all comes after the news that Miley Cyrus opted to have her vocals removed from the as-yet-unreleased Morrissey song “I Am Veronica.” Last month, Morrissey posted a long statement about his politics and the “Cancel Vultures” who were after him. He denied reports that he’s “Far Right,” and he said that his politics had nothing to do with Miley Cyrus asked to be taken off the song for “reasons unconnected to” Morrissey.

Today, Morrissey’s website claims that Capitol is refusing to release Bonfire Of Teenagers or to return the album to Morrissey, and it implies that Capitol signed Morrissey with the express intent of sabotaging the album’s release:

Morrissey is ‘too diverse’ for Universal Music Group. Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album. Although Morrissey officially signed to Capitol Records Los Angeles, there has been no mention of Morrissey on Capitol’s website or on their Artists roster. Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.

The site also links a Medium post from the writer Fiona Dodwell about why Morrissey’s unsigned status “proves a lack of true diversity in music.” Morrissey signed with Capitol after initially offering the album to the “highest bidder.”