Russia Asks Roger Waters To Speak At U.N. Security Council

Russia has apparently asked Roger Waters to speak to the UN Security Council on Wednesday at a meeting Moscow requested that is ostensibly about the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. The Pink Floyd co-founder has been openly anti-Ukraine, blaming NATO aggression for Russia’s invasion of the neighboring nation. He’s also written an open letter to the first lady of Ukraine, encouraging her husband, President Volodymyr Zelensky, to sue for peace. Likewise, in a Rolling Stone interview a few months back, Waters said that he’s on “a kill list that is supported by the Ukrainian government.”

“Let’s see what he will say. He has a position and you will hear it tomorrow,” Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Reuters, adding: “Perhaps he will sing to us, too.”

“Russian diplomacy used to be serious. What next? Mr. Bean?” said an anonymous UN Security Council diplomat.

This comes on the heels of the writer Polly Samson calling Waters “antisemitic to your rotten core” and “a Putin apologist”: “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Samson is married to Waters’ ex-bandmate David Gilmour, who quote-tweeted Samson, adding: “Every word demonstrably true.”