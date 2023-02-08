In a few weeks, Algiers will release their guest-stacked album SHOOK. We’re already heard “Bite Back” featuring billy woods and Backxwash, “Irreversible Damage” featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, and “I Can’t Stand It!” featuring Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands and Jae Matthews from Boy Harsher. Today, Algiers are sharing another new one, the guest-free “73%.”

“73% is an impressionistic love letter to the energy and movement of New York City that I missed so much when I was exiled in ATL during quarantine,” Algiers’ Franklin James Fischer says of the track.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

02/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workman’s

02/10-12 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Grauzone Festival

02/15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde

02/16 – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Salzhaus

02/17 – Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson

02/18 – Pordenone, Italy @ Capitol

02/20 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška

02/21 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex

02/22 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof

02/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar

02/25 – Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

03/01 – Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol

03/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44

03/03 – Bielefeld, Germany @ Forum

03/04 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur

03/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta

03/07 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain

03/08 – London, UK @ The Dome

03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

03/20 – San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

03/25 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger

04/02 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

04/03 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

04/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9

04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

04/06 – New York, NY @ Racket

04/07 – Montreal, Canada @ Casa Del Popolo

04/08 – Toronto, Canada @ The Garrison

SHOOK is out 2/24 via Matador Records.