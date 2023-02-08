Algiers – “73%”
In a few weeks, Algiers will release their guest-stacked album SHOOK. We’re already heard “Bite Back” featuring billy woods and Backxwash, “Irreversible Damage” featuring Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, and “I Can’t Stand It!” featuring Samuel T. Herring from Future Islands and Jae Matthews from Boy Harsher. Today, Algiers are sharing another new one, the guest-free “73%.”
“73% is an impressionistic love letter to the energy and movement of New York City that I missed so much when I was exiled in ATL during quarantine,” Algiers’ Franklin James Fischer says of the track.
Listen below.
TOUR DATES:
02/09 – Dublin, Ireland @ Workman’s
02/10-12 – The Hague, Netherlands @ Grauzone Festival
02/15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique Rotonde
02/16 – Winterthur, Switzerland @ Salzhaus
02/17 – Ravenna, Italy @ Bronson
02/18 – Pordenone, Italy @ Capitol
02/20 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Šiška
02/21 – Vienna, Austria @ Flex
02/22 – Linz, Austria @ Posthof
02/24 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna Music Bar
02/25 – Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo
03/01 – Dresden, Germany @ Beatpol
03/02 – Berlin, Germany @ Hole44
03/03 – Bielefeld, Germany @ Forum
03/04 – Schorndorf, Germany @ Manufaktur
03/05 – Cologne, Germany @ Club Volta
03/07 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain
03/08 – London, UK @ The Dome
03/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/16 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/19 – Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge
03/20 – San Diego CA @ Soda Bar
03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo
03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill
03/25 – Portland, OR @ Show Bar at Revolution Hall
03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
03/31 – Louisville, KY @ Whirling Tiger
04/02 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
04/03 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
04/04 – Washington, DC @ DC9
04/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
04/06 – New York, NY @ Racket
04/07 – Montreal, Canada @ Casa Del Popolo
04/08 – Toronto, Canada @ The Garrison
SHOOK is out 2/24 via Matador Records.