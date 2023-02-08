Daughter announced their new album Stereo Mind Game in January, ending a seven-year drought of proper LPs. At the time, they shared “Be On Your Way.” Today the British trio has shared a second advance track. “Party” finds singer Elena Tonra reflecting on her decision to get sober: “I fear the time wipe out/ For fear that I’d forget/ The worst night of my life/ Or even worse, the best.” Her words are accompanied by a steadily intensifying indie-rock backdrop and a music video by Tiff Pritchett, which you can watch below.

Stereo Mind Game is out 4/7 on 4AD/Glassnote.