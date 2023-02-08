The No Ones are one of the two newish indie supergroups to feature a former member of R.E.M. In this case, it’s jangly guitar hero Peter Buck. In the No Ones, Buck teams up with Young Fresh fellows frontman Scott McCaughey, Buck’s longtime collaborator and Minus 5 bandmate, and with Frode Strømstad and Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen, two members of the Swedish power-pop band I Am A King. After releasing a couple of singles last year, the No Ones are getting ready to drop their sophomore LP My Best Evil Friend. We’ve posted its first single “Song For George,” which features Ben Gibbard, and now we’re getting another one.

“Phil Ochs Is Dead” pays its own kind of tribute to the late protest-folk singer and songwriter of the title, who has indeed been dead since 1976. The song is a lush, bittersweet piece of jangle-pop, and it features McCaughey harmonizing with the Bangles’ Debbi Peterson, another veteran of this kind of starry-eyed psychedelic pop. In a press release, McCaughey has this to say:

Peter dove into his folk-rock closet, resplendent with a pea coat and fisherman cap. I’ve always wanted to pay tribute to Phil — his heart, his music, his wicked mind, his fucked-uppedness, everything. It brought out the chamber-pop side of us too. Debbi sang beautifully with the rest of us. If only the story had a better ending!

My Best Evil Friend is out 3/31 via Yep Roc. Pre-order it here.