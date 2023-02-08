Next month, Judiciary, the supremely sick Texan metallic hardcore band, will release Flesh + Blood, the long-awaited follow-up to their great 2019 album Surface Noise. We’ve already posted first single “Engulfed,” which rules. Today, Judiciary have also shared another song from the LP, and this one rules, too.

Much like “Engulfed,” the new song “Paradigm Piercer” leans hard into Judiciary’s metal side. After a slow, epic introduction, “Paradigm Piercer” lurches into thrash overdrive, and it sounds vast and anthemic. If you need to spinkick anyone today, you should use this song as motivation.

In a press release, Judiciary singer Jake Collinson says:

We wrote “Paradigm Piercer” to sonically take you further into the world we built with this record. I wrote the lyrics with the intention of making you feel like you want to run through a wall within that world to conquer what or who is in front of you. Kyle, Jimmy, and Israel crafted some of my favorite riffs and leads on the record through this song. Arthur Rizk was a huge part of the construction of this song and helping us shape what I feel is a huge representation of what we wanted to come out of working with him. The end product of that collaboration is something I couldn’t be more excited to share with the world.

Check out the song below.

Flesh + Blood is out 3/10 on Closed Casket Activities.