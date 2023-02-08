Stream Flume’s New Mixtape Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan Featuring Panda Bear, Injury Reserve, & Isabella Manfredi

Flume has followed up last year’s Palaces album with a surprise mixtape called Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan. The Australian producer’s latest features leftover tracks recorded between 2012 and 2021, including some tantalizing collabs. Panda Bear appears on 2021’s “One Step Closer,” Isabella Manfredi guests on 2018’s “Rhinestone,” and Injury Reserve rap on the project’s opening track, 2018’s “Counting Sheep.” Dig into the scattered time capsule below.

Love that cover art.

