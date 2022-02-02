Flume – “Say Nothing” (Feat. MAY-A)

Nick Green

New Music February 2, 2022 5:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Flume – “Say Nothing” (Feat. MAY-A)

Nick Green

New Music February 2, 2022 5:50 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Australian producer and festival favorite Flume has announced a new album called Palaces coming in May. It’ll feature guest spots from MAY-A, Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, and Vergen Maria. Today, Flume has shared the album’s lead single, “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, which also has a video.

“This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume about “Say Nothing, adding: “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with May-A that the song really came to life.”

Watch the video for “Say Nothing” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Highest Building” (Feat. Oklou)
02 “Say Nothing” (Feat. MAY-A)
03 “DHLC”
04 “ESCAPE” (Feat. Kučka)—with Quiet Bison
05 “I Can’t Tell” (Feat. LAUREL)
06 “Get U”
07 “Jasper’s Song”
08 “Only Fans” (Feat. Virgen Maria)
09 “Hollow” (Feat. Emma Louise)
10 “Love Light”
11 “Sirens” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)
12 “Go”
13 “Palaces” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Palaces is out 5/20 via Future Classic and Transgressive.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    3 days ago

    Joni Mitchell Also Removing Her Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation: “I Stand With Neil Young!”

    5 days ago

    Failure Pull Music From Spotify: “It’s Been A Scam For Artists Since The Beginning”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest