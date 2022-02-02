Flume – “Say Nothing” (Feat. MAY-A)

Australian producer and festival favorite Flume has announced a new album called Palaces coming in May. It’ll feature guest spots from MAY-A, Damon Albarn, Caroline Polachek, Oklou, Kučka, and Vergen Maria. Today, Flume has shared the album’s lead single, “Say Nothing” featuring MAY-A, which also has a video.

“This song is about feelings of post relationship clarity,” Flume about “Say Nothing, adding: “We wrote the song midway through 2020 while the pandemic was still pretty new. I was really excited about the initial idea but it was only once I got back to Australia in early 2021 and linked up in the studio with May-A that the song really came to life.”

Watch the video for “Say Nothing” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Highest Building” (Feat. Oklou)

02 “Say Nothing” (Feat. MAY-A)

03 “DHLC”

04 “ESCAPE” (Feat. Kučka)—with Quiet Bison

05 “I Can’t Tell” (Feat. LAUREL)

06 “Get U”

07 “Jasper’s Song”

08 “Only Fans” (Feat. Virgen Maria)

09 “Hollow” (Feat. Emma Louise)

10 “Love Light”

11 “Sirens” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

12 “Go”

13 “Palaces” (Feat. Damon Albarn)

Palaces is out 5/20 via Future Classic and Transgressive.