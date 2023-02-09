On Sunday night, the Grammys happened. That was great, right? Don’t we want more of that? Well, fortunately for us, the Recording Academy, the team behind the Grammys, hasn’t finished yet. Last night, the Recording Academy once again took over the Dolby Theatre. This time, it was to film an all-star special dedicated to the Beach Boys. The special will air later this year, but some audience members filmed the proceedings with their cell phones, which means we don’t have to wait to see some of the performances.

All the surviving Beach Boys, including Brian Wilson, sat together at last night’s show — something that does not happen everyday. They got to see a wide-varying selection of stars covering their songs. The show featured big names like St. Vincent, Fall Out Boy, John Legend, Lady A, Norah Jones, John Legend, Pentatonix, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Charlie Puth, and more — all covering Beach Boys songs. Here’s Grammys golden boy Beck singing “Sloop John B,” with a false start:

Beck also joined My Morning Jacket’s Jim James to cover “Good Vibrations,” and that performance also had a false start. Here’s what you don’t get to see on TV, folks:

Here’s Jim James and the rest of My Morning Jacket taking on “I Get Around“:

Here’s Weezer doing “California Girls,” right after auxiliary Beach Boy John Stamos announces all the actual Beach Boys in the house:

Here’s Brandi Carlile taking on “In My Room” and hitting some serious high notes:

And here’s Carlile and John Legend getting together for “God Only Knows”:

Here’s a solo John Legend doing “Sail On, Sailor”:

Here’s the updated Mumford & Sons lineup — no more alt-right free-speech warriors — doing a stripped-down version of “I Know There’s An Answer”:

And here’s the Foster The People version of “Do It Again”:

The Grammys’ tribute to the Beach Boys will air later this year on CBS and Paramount+.