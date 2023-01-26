Grammys’ Beach Boys Tribute Concert Lines Up Beck, St. Vincent, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, & More

Occasionally, the Recording Academy will round up a bunch of artists that are in town for the Grammy Awards and have them participate in a tribute concert. A couple years ago, there was one dedicated to Prince and last year they did one for Paul Simon. This year it’s A Grammy Salute To The Beach Boys.

Today, the Recording Academy has revealed the lineup of performers that will be at the event to pay tribute to the Beach Boys. It includes Beck, St. Vincent, Weezer, My Morning Jacket, Brandi Carlile, Fall Out Boy, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, John Legend, Little Big Town, Michael McDonald, Mumford & Sons, Pentatonix, Charlie Puth, LeAnn Rimes, and Take 6.

The concert will take place a few days after the Grammy Awards, on Wednesday, February 8 at the Hollywood Bowl. It’ll air as a television special on CBS and Paramount+ later this year. Tickets to the event are available here.