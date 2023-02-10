Musicians’ 2023 Super Bowl Commercials Are Here

News February 10, 2023 9:51 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Super Bowl is tomorrow, and the attendant media circus has already been underway for a while. The Super Bowl always has music-world implications, and it’ll have more than usual this year, since it marks the long-awaited return of Rihanna. The game will also feature a whole lot of musicians taking paydays to appear in flashy, expensive ads. These days, though, a great many of those ads show up online before the actual game, and you can see a bunch of them before.

The most star-studded of those ads is probably the one for something called Workday, in which various actual rockers — Ozzy Osbourne, Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Gary Clark Jr. — complain about corporate types referring to each other as rock stars:

You didn’t think you’d get through the Super Bowl without a Jack Harlow sighting, did you? He’s the star of a Doritos commercial that’s also got Missy Elliott and Elton John:

Here’s Diddy agreeing to make an Uber One jingle, with appearances from Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, Ylvis, and Haddaway:

Dave Grohl is in a weirdly long Crown Royal commercial where Donna Grantis, a former member of Prince’s 3rdEyeGirl band, shreds her way through “O Canada”:

Here’s Sarah McLachlan and a wolf in an a Busch ad:

That viral photo a few weeks ago where Ludacris posed with the Undertaker and Kevin Hart and Julius Erving? That was for this DraftKings ad:

Meghan Trainor with her hand stuck in a Pringles can:

Metro Boomin drinking Budweiser:

Jennifer Lopez counts, right? She’s reportedly going to be in this Dunkin Donuts thing with Ben Affleck:

And here’s Nick Jonas talking about a diabetes app and not doing anything that’s even theoretically supposed to be funny — a weirdly gratifying experience, after I had to watch all that other shit above:

As far as I can tell, that’s it! Feel free to take an actual bathroom break now.

Tom Breihan Staff

