Jon Wurster Leaves Superchunk

Drummer Jon Wurster has been a member of North Carolina institution Superchunk for a very, very long time. Wurster is one of the best drummers and busiest men in indie rock. He also plays with the Mountain Goats and Bob Mould’s band, and he’s a big part of the long-running series The Best Show, but Wurster has been in Superchunk for longer than he’s been doing anything else. Yesterday happened to be the 30th anniversary of On The Mouth, the first Superchunk album that featured Wurster on drums. (We posted about it on Instagram, and Wurster commented.) But today, Wurster has announced that he’s no longer a part of Superchunk.

On Instagram today, Jon Wurster writes, “After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of Percussive Research at Superchunk Industries. It’s been a very productive thirty-one years but my heart just isn’t in it anymore.” Wurster leaves the band his best wishes, and he leaves open the possibility of returning to Superchunk on special occasions, but he won’t play with the band next week in Raleigh. Instead, his role will be filled by Laura King of Bat Fangs and R. Ring. As of now, there’s no word on a permanent replacement. Unless there’s an as-yet-unannounced record on the way, the single “Everything Hurts,” which came out last month, will be the last Superchunk release with Wurster.

Here’s Wurster’s full announcement: