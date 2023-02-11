Barely a week after winning two Grammys — Best Alternative Music Album for their self-titled debut and Best Alternative Music Performance for “Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg attended the 2023 BRIT Awards at London’s O2 Arena, where they gave a performance of “Chaise Longue” and accepted the awards for Best New Artist and Group Of The Year. After being named Best New Artist, Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale started to recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech from 2014: “That rock ‘n’ roll, hey? That rock ‘n’ roll. It just won’t go away. It might hibernate from time to time and sink back into the swamp.”

“No, but in all seriousness, thank you so much,” she continued. “It’s really cool to be doing this on an indie label, shout out Domino. Man, this is so scary… It can feel like such a boys club thing but I just want to thank all of the women who worked on the whole production. It is a team of women so I really want to shout them out. I’m really nervous so I’m going to stop now.”

Later, while accepting Group Of The Year, guitarist Joshua Omead Mobaraki signed off by saying, “Fuck the Tories, cheers.”

Watch Wet Leg’s acceptance speeches and “Chaise Longue” performance below.