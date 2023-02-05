Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Album

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

News February 5, 2023 4:56 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Grammys 2023: Wet Leg Win Best Alternative Music Album

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

News February 5, 2023 4:56 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Wet Leg’s Wet Leg won the Best Alternative Music Album category at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

The other nominees in the category were Arcade Fire’s WE, Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, Björk’s Fossora, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Cool It Down.

Wet Leg also won the Grammy for “Chaise Longue” for Best Alternative Music Performance. They were nominated against Arcade Fire, Big Thief, Florence + The Machine, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Wet Leg are also up for Best New Artist.

Related

Here Are The 2023 Grammys Winners
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Emo Band Worst Party Ever Cancel Shows As Frontman Shares Statement About “Toxic” Behavior

1 day ago 0

Watch Public Image Ltd.’s Unsuccessful Eurovision Audition

2 days ago 0

Matty Healy To Oasis: “Stop Marding”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Chamillionaire’s “Ridin'” (Feat. Krayzie Bone)

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Fanzine Backstreets Ending After 43 Years In Protest Of His Concert Ticket Prices

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest