Here Are The 2023 Grammys Winners
It’s the 65th Annual Grammy Awards!
This year, music’s biggest night™ is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. We’re here to run down all the winners as they’re awarded. After a tumultuous 2022 featuring several COVID-related postponements and some nomination gaffes, the lead-up to this award show has been a relatively quiet one.
But we’re still left with a burning questions: Will the Beyhive revolt if Beyoncé fails to pick up any of the Big Four awards? While she’s tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations of all time (88!), she’s only won once in the all-genre major categories despite 13 nominations.
In the premiere ceremony, Spoon, Machine Gun Kelly, and Turnstile all failed to become first-time winners after managing to become first-time nominees. But Viola David managed to reach EGOT status with a win for Best Audio Book.
Tonight’s ceremony is once again being hosted by Trevor Noah. It will feature performances from Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, and more. Tribute performances are planned for Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, and Takeoff. And the Recording Academy has gotten together a large crew to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, among them LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, Spliff Star, De La Soul, and many, many more.
And occasionally between all that, awards will be handed out! Beyoncé leads this year’s pack of nominees with nine total, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and seven apiece for Adele and Brandi Carlile. We ran down some surprises, snubs, and takeaways from this year’s nominations, and we decreed who should win and who will win tonight’s awards.
The bulk of the awards were handed out at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which started at 3:30PM ET. The official broadcast begins at 8PM on CBS and Paramount+. On Saturday night, Nirvana, the Supremes, Nile Rodgers, and more received lifetime achievement awards at a Special Merits ceremony on Saturday night.
We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in. Check below for the eventual winners in a selection of notable categories (the exhaustive list is at grammy.com) and come say hi in the comment section (or on our members-only Discord!) if you are watching along with us.
Record Of The Year
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Album Of The Year
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Song Of The Year
GAYLE – “abcdefu”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Adele – “Easy On Me”
DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Best New Artist
Anitta
DOMi & JD Beck
Latto
Muni Long
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You
Björk – Fossora
* Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”
Big Thief – “Certainty”
Florence + The Machine – “King”
* Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” (Feat. Perfume Genius)
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If
IDLES – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
* Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa
Best Rock Song
* Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9” (Feat. Jeff Beck)
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”
Turnstile – “Blackout”
The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”
Beck – “Old Man”
The Black Keys – “Wild Child”
* Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”
IDLES – “Crawl!”
Turnstile – “Holiday”
Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9” (Feat. Jeff Beck)
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – “Easy On Me”
Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”
Camila Cabello – “Bam Bam” (Feat. Ed Sheeran)
Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”
Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
ODESZA – The Last Goodbye
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
* Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”
Bonobo – “Rosewood”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”
Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”
RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow – “Churchill Downs” (Feat. Drake)
DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”
* Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Gunna & Future – “pushin P” (Feat. Young Thug)
Future – “WAIT FOR U” (Feat. Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”
Doja Cat – “Vegas”
Gunna & Future – “pushin P” (Feat. Young Thug)
Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”
* Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled – “Beautiful” (Feat. Future & SZA)
* Future – “Wait For U” (Feat. Drake & Tems)
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Kendrick Lamar – “Die Hard” (Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer)
Latto – “Big Energy”
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown – Breezy
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
* Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
* Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – “Cuff It”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”
Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”
* Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”
Lucky Daye – “Over”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
* Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”
Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”
Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”
Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”
Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Diana Ross – Thank You
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…
* Michael Bublé – Higher
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”
Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”
Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”
* Ozzy Osbourne – “Degradation Rules” (Feat. Tony Iommi)
Turnstile – “Blackout”
Best Folk Album
Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Judy Collins – Spellbound
* Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street
Best Country Album
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Country Song
* Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”
Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”
Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”
Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”
Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”
Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”
* Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”
Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”
* Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”
Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”
Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”
Best Bluegrass Album
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward The Fray
* Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
* Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
* Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Eric Gales – Crown
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man
* Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle
Best American Roots Performance
* Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”
Best Americana Album
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…
* Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
* Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”
Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Best Americana Performance
Asleep At The Wheel – “There You Go Again” (Feat. Lyle Lovett)
Blind Boys of Alabama – “The Message” (Feat. Black Violin)
* Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Brandi Carlile – “You And Me On The Rock” (Feat. Lucius)
Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder
Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight
Grant Geissman – Blooz
Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy
* Snarky Puppy – Empire Central
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Armand Hutton – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)” (Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”
Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”
* Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band – “Scrapple From The Apple” (Feat. Martin Auer)
Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5” (Arr. Nathan Schram)
Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”
* Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”
Jacob Collier – “Never Gonna Be Alone” (Feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”
Best Latin Pop Album
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Fonseca – Viajante
* Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
* Rosalía – Motomami
Best Reggae Album
* Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”
Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”
John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”
Marcus Baylor – “Call Of The Drum”
Melissa Aldana – “Falling”
* Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus
Carmen Lundy – Fade To Black
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song
The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty
* Samara Joy – Linger Awhile
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone
Peter Erskine Trio – Live In Italy
* Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1
Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival
Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture Of Storms
Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman
Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage
* Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
* Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe
Best Global Music Album
Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen Of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
* Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Children’s Music Album
* Alphabet Rockers – The Movement
Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!
Justin Roberts – Space Cadet
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos
Wendy And DB – Into The Little Blue House
Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Questlove – Music Is History
* Viola Davis – Finding Me
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Elvis
* Encanto
Strangers Things Season 4, Volume 2
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
* Germaine Franco – Encanto
Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die
Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog
Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite
Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty®: Vanguard
Christopher Tin – Old World
Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy
* Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Beyoncé – “Be Alive”
Taylor Swift – “Carolina”
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”
Jessy Wilson – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (Feat. Angélique Kidjo)
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell – “Nobody Like U”
* Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Best Music Video
Adele – “Easy On Me”
BTS – “Yet To Come”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
* Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Remixed Recording
Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”
The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”
* Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”
Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”
Best Music Film
Adele – Adele One Night Only
Justin Bieber – Our World
Billie Eilish – Live At The O2
Rosalía – Motomami
* Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
DJ Dahi
Dan Auerbach
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
* Jack Antonoff
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
The-Dream
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
* Tobias Jesso Jr.
Laura Veltz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Baynk – Adolescence
Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
* Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Best New Age Album
Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger
Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana
* Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Paul Avgerinos – Joy
Will Ackerman – Positano Songs
Best Comedy Album
* Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems
Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious
* J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat By The Door
Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View
Best Musical Theater Album
Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop
New Broadway Cast – Caroline, Or Change
* Into The Woods 2022 Broadway Cast – Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
Original Broadway Cast – MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night
Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live On Opening Night
Best Immersive Audio Album
Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
* Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Best Recording Package
Fann – Telos
Soporus – Divers
Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful
* Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning
Underoath – Voyeurist
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
Danny Elfman – Big Mess
* The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
They Might Be Giants – Book
Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined
Best Album Notes
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942
* Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Historical Album
Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982
Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective
Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…
Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
* Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)