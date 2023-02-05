Record Of The Year

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Brandi Carlile & Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Album Of The Year

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song Of The Year

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Adele – “Easy On Me”

DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Best New Artist

Anitta

DOMi & JD Beck

Latto

Muni Long

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Björk – Fossora

* Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball”

Big Thief – “Certainty”

Florence + The Machine – “King”

* Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” (Feat. Perfume Genius)

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – The Boy Named If

IDLES – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

* Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer On The Sofa

Best Rock Song

* Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9” (Feat. Jeff Beck)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Turnstile – “Blackout”

The War On Drugs – “Harmonia’s Dream”

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – “So Happy It Hurts”

Beck – “Old Man”

The Black Keys – “Wild Child”

* Brandi Carlile – “Broken Horses”

IDLES – “Crawl!”

Turnstile – “Holiday”

Ozzy Osbourne – “Patient Number 9” (Feat. Jeff Beck)

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Abba – “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello – “Bam Bam” (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

Coldplay & BTS – “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

ODESZA – The Last Goodbye

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Surrender

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

* Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Bonobo – “Rosewood”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

Diplo & Miguel – “Don’t Forget My Love”

Kaytranada & H.E.R. – “Intimidated”

RÜFÜS DU SOL – “On My Knees”

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow – “Churchill Downs” (Feat. Drake)

DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”

* Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Gunna & Future – “pushin P” (Feat. Young Thug)

Future – “WAIT FOR U” (Feat. Drake & Tems)

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled – “GOD DID”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Gunna & Future – “pushin P” (Feat. Young Thug)

Hitkidd & GloRilla – “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

* Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled – “Beautiful” (Feat. Future & SZA)

* Future – “Wait For U” (Feat. Drake & Tems)

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar – “Die Hard” (Feat. BLXST & Amanda Reifer)

Latto – “Big Energy”

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – Breezy

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

* Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

P.J. Morton – Watch The Sun

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

* Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank And Da Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – “Cuff It”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

P.J. Morton – “Please Don’t Walk Away”

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – “Virgo’s Groove”

Mary J. Blige & Anderson .Paak – “Here With Me”

* Muni Long – “Hrs & Hrs”

Lucky Daye – “Over”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Hurt Me So Good”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

* Beyoncé – “Plastic Off The Sofa”

Snoh Alegra – “Do 4 Love”

Babyface & Ella Mai – “Keeps On Fallin”

Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan – “‘Round Midnight”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Diana Ross – Thank You

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around…

* Michael Bublé – Higher

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth – “We’ll Be Back”

Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”

* Ozzy Osbourne – “Degradation Rules” (Feat. Tony Iommi)

Turnstile – “Blackout”

Best Folk Album

Aoife O’Donovan – Age Of Apathy

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Judy Collins – Spellbound

* Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Punch Brothers – Hell On Church Street

Best Country Album

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Country Song

* Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Luke Combs – “Doin’ This”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

Willie Nelson – “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – “Heartfirst”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert – “In His Arms”

* Willie Nelson – “Live Forever”

Zach Bryan – “Something In The Orange”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

* Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt – “Wishful Drinking”

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert – “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton – “Does He Love You (Revisited)”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “Going Where The Lonely Go”

Best Bluegrass Album

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward The Fray

* Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

* Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder – Get on Board

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

* Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Eric Gales – Crown

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani – Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu – Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas – Lucky Man

* Ranky Tanky – Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland – Full Circle

Best American Roots Performance

* Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Madison Cunningham – “Life According To Raechel”

Best Americana Album

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That…

* Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

* Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Brandi Carlile Feat. Lucius – “You And Me On The Rock”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – “High And Lonesome”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Best Americana Performance

Asleep At The Wheel – “There You Go Again” (Feat. Lyle Lovett)

Blind Boys of Alabama – “The Message” (Feat. Black Violin)

* Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Brandi Carlile – “You And Me On The Rock” (Feat. Lucius)

Eric Alexandrakis – “Silver Moon (A Tribute To Michael Nesmith)”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck – Not Tight

Grant Geissman – Blooz

Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy

* Snarky Puppy – Empire Central

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Armand Hutton – “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)” (Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

Danny Elfman – “Main Titles”

Kings Return – “How Deep Is Your Love”

* Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band – “Scrapple From The Apple” (Feat. Martin Auer)

Remy Le Boeuf – “Minnesota, WI”

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet – “2 + 2 = 5” (Arr. Nathan Schram)

Cécile McLorin Salvant – “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”

* Christine McVie – “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”

Jacob Collier – “Never Gonna Be Alone” (Feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Louis Cole – “Let It Happen”

Best Latin Pop Album

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Fonseca – Viajante

* Rubén Blades & Boca Livre – Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma +

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

* Rosalía – Motomami

Best Reggae Album

* Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Protoje – Third Time’s The Charm

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Ambrose Akinmusire – “Rounds (Live)”

Gerald Albright – “Keep Holding On”

John Beasley – “Cherokee/Koko”

Marcus Baylor – “Call Of The Drum”

Melissa Aldana – “Falling”

* Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese – “Endangered Species”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – The Evening: Live At Apparatus

Carmen Lundy – Fade To Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester – Fifty

* Samara Joy – Linger Awhile

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio – Live In Italy

* Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens – New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding – Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets – Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band – Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows – Architecture Of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob – Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene – Center Stage

* Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

* Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe

Best Global Music Album

Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen Of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

* Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Children’s Music Album

* Alphabet Rockers – The Movement

Divinity Roxx – Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts – Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – Los Fabulosos

Wendy And DB – Into The Little Blue House

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove – Music Is History

* Viola Davis – Finding Me

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Elvis

* Encanto

Strangers Things Season 4, Volume 2

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

* Germaine Franco – Encanto

Hans Zimmer – No Time To Die

Jonny Greenwood – The Power Of The Dog

Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 3

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Austin Wintory – Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary – Call Of Duty®: Vanguard

Christopher Tin – Old World

Richard Jacques – Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy

* Stephanie Economou – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Beyoncé – “Be Alive”

Taylor Swift – “Carolina”

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand”

Jessy Wilson – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (Feat. Angélique Kidjo)

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell – “Nobody Like U”

* Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy On Me”

BTS – “Yet To Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

* Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Remixed Recording

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Ellie Goulding – “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”

The Knocks & Dragonette – “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”

* Lizzo – “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Wet Leg – “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)”

Best Music Film

Adele – Adele One Night Only

Justin Bieber – Our World

Billie Eilish – Live At The O2

Rosalía – Motomami

* Various Artists – Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – A Band A Brotherhood A Barn

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

DJ Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

* Jack Antonoff

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

The-Dream

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

* Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Baynk – Adolescence

Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

* Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Best New Age Album

Cheryl B. Engelhardt – The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders – Mantra Americana

* Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Paul Avgerinos – Joy

Will Ackerman – Positano Songs

Best Comedy Album

* Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Amanda Gorman – Call Us What We Carry: Poems

Amir Sulaiman – You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.

Ethelbert Miller – Black Men Are Precious

* J. Ivy – The Poet Who Sat By The Door

Malcolm-Jamal Warner – Hiding In Plain View

Best Musical Theater Album

Original Broadway Cast – A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast – Caroline, Or Change

* Into The Woods 2022 Broadway Cast – Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast – MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night Original Cast – Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast – Six: Live On Opening Night

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene – Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers – Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom – Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

* Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Best Recording Package

Fann – Telos

Soporus – Divers

Spiritualized – Everything Was Beautiful

* Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra – Beginningless Beginning

Underoath – Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman – Big Mess

* The Grateful Dead – In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants – Book

Various Artists – Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

Best Album Notes

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla – The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch – Harry Partch, 1942

* Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album

Blondie – Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982

Doc Watson – Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship – To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould – The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

* Wilco – Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)