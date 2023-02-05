Viola Davis, welcome to the EGOT club! At the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Davis won for Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me. She joins an esteemed crew of now 18 people who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Davis won Tony Awards in 2001 and 2010, once for Best Featured Actress In A Play for King Hedley II and again in 2010 for Best Leading Actress in A Play for Fences. She won an Emmy in 2015 for her role in How To Get Away With Murder. And in 2017, she picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for the movie version of Fences.

Jennifer Hudson was the most recent artist to achieve EGOT status in 2021. Other honorees in the past decade include Alan Menken, John Legend, Tim Rice, and Andrew Lloyd Webber.