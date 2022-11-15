The 2023 Grammy nominations are here. The major categories mostly contain the usual suspects, but there are, as always, quite a few artists that have received their first-ever Grammy nominations.

Spoon have picked up their first nod in Best Rock Album for Lucifer On The Sofa. Machine Gun Kelly, who helped announced the Grammys nominations in the live broadcast, also picked up his first nom in the same category for Mainstream Sellout. IDLES are also up for the first time in the Best Rock Album category.

Hardcore sensations Turnstile picked up their first Grammy nominations for Best Rock Song (“Blackout”), Best Rock Performance (“Holiday”), and Best Metal Performance (“Blackout”). At the 2022 Grammys, Mike Elizondo — the producer of the band’s Glow On — was nominated for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical in part for his work on Glow On.

Kim Petras, who has a #1 song with Sam Smith in “Unholy,” has her first nomination in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song.

GloRilla picked up her first nom in Best Rap Performance for her viral track with Hitkidd, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” And GAYLE’s “abcdefu” got nominated in Song Of The Year.

The Best New Artist category, naturally, also features a number of first-time nominees, among them Anitta, DOMi & JD Beck, Latto, Måneskin, Molly Tuttle, Omar Apollo, Samara Joy, Tobe Nwigwe, and Wet Leg. Wet Leg also picked up nominations for their self-titled debut in Best Alternative Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and for “Chaise Longue” in Best Alternative Music Performance.

Here’s a not-comprehensive list of first-time nominees this year:

Anitta

Beth Gibbons

Blxst

Carly Pearce

DoMi & JD Beck

GAYLE

Glorilla

Hitkidd

IDLES

Kim Petras

Latto

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Nicolas Britell

Omar Apollo

Randy Rainbow

Samara Joy

Spoon

Tobe Nwigwe

Turnstile

Viola Davis

Wet Leg

Zach Bryan

The list of 2023 Grammy nominees can be found here.