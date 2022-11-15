The Grammy Award for Album Of The Year is the biggest prize that the Recording Academy hands out every year, and its history is a thorny one. Before Jon Batiste’s random-ass win for for We Are last year, Album Of The Year hadn’t gone to a Black artist since Herbie Hancock in 2008. A rap-adjacent album hasn’t won since Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2004. This year, though, tons of A-listers have big albums up for consideration, and there will be a lot of interest around the award.

This year’s big-deal nominees include Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Adele’s 30. That three-way race should be fascinating. Adele seemed genuinely humiliated when her album 25 beat Beyoncé’s Lemonade in 2017, and Kendrick Lamar has already experienced high-profile losses to Daft Punk, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars.

But the Album Of The Year race isn’t just about those three albums. The nominees also include two of the year’s blockbusters, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, as well as Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, ABBA’s Voyage, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres, and Lizzo’s Special. Here’s the full list of nominees:

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Of this year’s nominees, the only previous winner is Adele; she’s won twice. Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar have been nominated three times apiece. Coldplay have two nominations. Brandi Carlile and Lizzo have one apiece.