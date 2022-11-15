Grammy Nominations 2023: Surprises, Snubs, & More Takeaways

Snubs Of Note

Still, there are some big stars who are probably feeling pretty disappointed. Perennial snub Ed Sheeran, the kind of guy who seems like he would be swimming in nominations, was left out in the cold again, save for one measly Camila Cabello collab in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. We would have expected to see Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI in the Album Of The Year race, but she’s been limited to Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album. (Somehow that decidedly not-rocking album been dropped into the Latin Rock Or Alternative bucket instead of Latin Pop or Música Urbana.) John Legend, a Recording Academy associate who can’t seem to stop winning awards, only got on the slate through a collaboration with DJ Khaled, who has way more nominations than anyone could have expected. Legend, it’s worth noting, recently told me he’d be OK with never winning any more awards.

There was no love for Alicia Keys, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Carrie Underwood, Nicki Minaj, or Blackpink, either. Perhaps most notably within the Grammy universe, last year’s big winner, Jon Batiste, was not nominated for either of the new tracks he released within the nomination window. And as Billie Eilish would surely tell you, the Grammys usually love to nominate low-stakes follow-up singles from last year’s winners. (Speaking of which, don’t worry, the Grammys remembered to nominate Eilish’s concert film and the song she wrote for Pixar’s Turning Red.)

Oddsmakers Whiff On Best New Artist

The one major category that defied projections was Best New Artist, where favorites like Zach Bryan, Joji, Dove Cameron, Blxst, Tate McRae, and Mitski (lol) were all omitted. One band the Grammys and this website can agree on is Wet Leg, who we named a Band To Watch in 2021. The young jazz duo DOMi & JD Beck also cracked our recent list of this year’s Best New Bands. On the other hand, emphatically do not agree with the inclusion of Måneskin.

Cancel Culture Doesn’t Exist At The Recording Academy

Louis C.K. and Arcade Fire, two acts that have faced allegations of sexual misconduct, are both nominated this year. So is Dave Chappelle, whose takes on transgender people have made him a lightning rod but haven’t seemed to cost him any career opportunities. (He hosted SNL three days ago.) So the lack of nods for Morgan Wallen, who faced blowback for his use of a racial slur last year but was fairly rapidly welcomed back into the industry’s good graces, must be strictly qualitative and not disciplinary. We will assume that Kanye West’s Donda 2 would not have been nominated even before his recent pivot into antisemitism.