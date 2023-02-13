Last month, the Lemon Twigs, the retro-minded psych-pop duo of brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, dropped “Corner Of My Eye,” their first new song in two years. Along with that single, the Lemon Twigs announced that they’d signed to Captured Tracks after releasing their first three albums on 4AD. Today, the Lemon Twigs announce that they’ve got a new LP called Everything Harmony coming out this spring. “Corner Of My Eye” is on the LP, and so is the band’s new single “Any Time Of Day.”

The Lemon Twigs recorded Everything Harmony in New York and San Francisco in 2021, and they produced the LP themselves. In a press release, Brian D’Addario names Arthur Russell and Moondog as big influences on this record, and he has this to say about the new songs:

Their arrangements entered my head when we were arranging the strings on the album, and we worked for a long time on our vocal blend. On previous records, whoever wrote the song might do most, if not all, of the harmonies on their track, but not so much on this one. Our blend is a strength that we tried to exploit as much as possible.

You can hear that blend at work on “Any Time Of Day,” which has a real ’70s easy-listening vibe, combined with a bit of psychedelic seasickness. Below, check out the song’s video and the Everything Harmony tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “When Winter Comes Around”

02 “In My Head”

03 “Corner Of My Eye”

04 “Any Time Of Day”

05 “What You Were Doing”

06 “I Don’t Belong To Me”

07 “Every Day Is The Worst Day Of My Life”

08 “What Happens To A Heart”

09 “Still It’s Not Enough”

10 “Born To Be Lonely”

11 “Ghost Run Free”

12 “Everything Harmony”

13 “New To Me”

Everything Harmony is out 5/5 on Captured Tracks.