Damon Albarn, whose Gorillaz frequently collaborated with De La Soul — including on the hit “Feel Good Inc.” — has shared a musical tribute to the rap trio’s late, great Trugoy The Dove. Trugoy, aka Dave, aka Plug Two, died Sunday. To honor him, Albarn posted a short piano instrumental on Instagram captioned, “A loop for Dave. I love you 🕊 ⚓️ ❤️.” Hear it below.