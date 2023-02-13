Once a month, Philadelphia metallic hardcore heroes Jesus Piece have been giving us a relentless new single ahead of …So Unknown, their first album in five years. In December, to announce their return, it was “An Offering To The Night.” In January, upon detailing the new album, it was “Gates Of Horn.” Today they’ve got another detuned and discordant behemoth called “Tunnel Vision.” Lead growler Aaron Heard says it’s inspired “the renewed drive for success that comes along with being a new parent.” Listen below.

…So Unknown is out 4/14 on Century Media.