Dry Cleaning only just released their sophomore album Stumpwork last October, and now they’re back with plans to release a new EP called Swampy. Out in March, Swampy is composed of two previously unreleased tracks from the Stumpwork sessions, remixes and a demo. Today, Dry Cleaning are releasing those Stumpwork sessions tracks, “Swampy” and “Sombre Two.”

“These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us,” the band says. “They share a dusty, desolate, and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Swampy”

02 “Sombre Two”

03 “Hot Penny Day” (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)

04 “Gary Ashby” (Nourished By Time Remix)

05 “Peanuts” (Demo)

Swampy is out 3/1 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.