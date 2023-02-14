Dry Cleaning – “Swampy” & “Sombre Two”
Dry Cleaning only just released their sophomore album Stumpwork last October, and now they’re back with plans to release a new EP called Swampy. Out in March, Swampy is composed of two previously unreleased tracks from the Stumpwork sessions, remixes and a demo. Today, Dry Cleaning are releasing those Stumpwork sessions tracks, “Swampy” and “Sombre Two.”
“These two songs (‘Swampy’ and ‘Sombre Two’) were recorded in the Stumpwork sessions and they feel like good companions to us,” the band says. “They share a dusty, desolate, and spacey atmosphere. On the eve of this release we have been touring through the southwest US, where these songs feel at home in the arid, Mars-like landscape of the Arizona desert.”
Listen to both tracks below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Swampy”
02 “Sombre Two”
03 “Hot Penny Day” (Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul Remix)
04 “Gary Ashby” (Nourished By Time Remix)
05 “Peanuts” (Demo)
TOUR DATES:
02/14 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/15 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
02/18 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus
02/20 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
02/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/22 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundry
02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/25 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/26 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/28 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
03/01 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk – SOLD OUT
03/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
03/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
03/16 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/19 – Groningen, NL @ Vera – SOLD OUT
03/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/22 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
03/23 – Munich, DE @ Strom
03/24 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
03/25 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
03/27 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
03/28- Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
03/29 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/31 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
04/01 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
08/26 – Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, FR @ Rock En Seine
Swampy is out 3/1 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.