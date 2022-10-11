Dry Cleaning – “No Decent Shoes For Rain”

Dry Cleaning – “No Decent Shoes For Rain”

In a couple of weeks, UK post-punk standouts Dry Cleaning will release their sophomore album, Stumpwork, whose cover art makes me want to immediately clean my shower. In the lead-up, they’ve shared singles like the tortoise-themed “Gary Ashby,” “Don’t Press Me,” and “Anna Calls From The Arctic.” Now, we’re getting another song from the album: “No Decent Shoes For Rain.”

“‘No Decent Shoes for Rain’ is inspired by grief,” frontperson Florence Shaw says of “No Decent Shoes For Rain,” which also has a music video. “Grief over past relationships, grief for loved ones who have died, and all the things that come with that; loneliness, numbness, yearning, ruminating about the past.”

Watch and listen below.

Stumpwork is out 10/21 on 4AD.

