Last month, UK post-punk collective Dry Cleaning announced their follow-up to last year’s New Long Leg. Coming October 21, Stumpwork has a lead single, “Don’t Press Me,” and now the band has shared another song from the project: “Anna Calls From The Arctic,” which also has a video featuring Dry Cleaning’s drummer, Nick Buxton, ice skating backwards on a closed rink.

“The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic,” the band explains. “The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalized at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry. The song is observational and sensual.”

Watch and listen to “Anna Calls From The Arctic” below.

Stumpwork is out 10/21 via 4AD.

