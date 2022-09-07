Dry Cleaning – “Gary Ashby”
Our last two posts on Dry Cleaning have led with the new album cover. I’m going to spare you that image here, though I continue to stand in awe (and horror) of it.
Today the band has shared “Gary Ashby,” the third single from their forthcoming Stumpwork. According to Dry Cleaning, the song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos.” They continue, “We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.” The band’s surreal, talky post-punk vibe is fully locked-in on this one; Florence Shaw’s droll singsong melds beautifully with guitars that alternately pierce and shimmer.
Listen below, where you can also find the band’s vastly expanded touring itinerary.
TOUR DATES:
09/17/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
09/18/22 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA
09/20/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/21/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/22/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library
11/08/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo
11/09/22 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
11/11/22 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/12/22 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
11/30/22 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room
12/01/22 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
12/06/22 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork
12/07/22 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran
12/09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
12/10/22 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival
12/12/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
12/13/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel
12/14/22 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar
12/16/22 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
01/10/23 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
01/11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
01/13/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
01/14/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
01/17/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw
01/18/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
01/19/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/21/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
01/23/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
01/24/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza
01/26/23 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre
01/27/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
01/28/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre
01/29/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
01/31/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
02/01/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works
02/14/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/15/23 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
02/17/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
02/18/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
02/20/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory
02/21/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/22/23 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy
02/24/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
02/25/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/26/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy
02/28/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed
03/01/23 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/03/23 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/13/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
03/15/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
03/16/23 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
03/18/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/19/23 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
03/20/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
03/22/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2
03/23/23 – Munich, DE @ Strom
03/24/23 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
03/25/23 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum
03/27/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy
03/28/23 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
03/29/23 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
03/31/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo
04/01/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
Stumpwork is out 10/21 on 4AD.