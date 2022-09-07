Our last two posts on Dry Cleaning have led with the new album cover. I’m going to spare you that image here, though I continue to stand in awe (and horror) of it.

Today the band has shared “Gary Ashby,” the third single from their forthcoming Stumpwork. According to Dry Cleaning, the song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos.” They continue, “We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.” The band’s surreal, talky post-punk vibe is fully locked-in on this one; Florence Shaw’s droll singsong melds beautifully with guitars that alternately pierce and shimmer.

Listen below, where you can also find the band’s vastly expanded touring itinerary.

TOUR DATES:

09/17/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

09/18/22 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

09/20/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/21/22 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

11/08/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

11/09/22 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11/11/22 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/12/22 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

11/30/22 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

12/01/22 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

12/06/22 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

12/07/22 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

12/09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

12/10/22 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

12/12/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

12/13/22 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

12/14/22 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

12/16/22 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

01/10/23 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

01/11/23 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

01/13/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

01/14/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

01/17/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

01/18/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

01/19/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/21/23 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

01/23/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

01/24/23 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

01/26/23 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

01/27/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

01/28/23 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

01/29/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

01/31/23 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

02/01/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/02/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

02/14/23 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

02/15/23 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

02/17/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

02/18/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

02/20/23 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

02/21/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

02/22/23 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

02/24/23 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

02/25/23 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/26/23 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

02/28/23 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

03/01/23 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/03/23 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/13/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03/15/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

03/16/23 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/18/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/19/23 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/20/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/22/23 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

03/23/23 – Munich, DE @ Strom

03/24/23 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

03/25/23 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

03/27/23 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

03/28/23 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

03/29/23 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/31/23 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

04/01/23 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

Stumpwork is out 10/21 on 4AD.