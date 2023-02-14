B. Cool-Aid – “Wassup” (Feat. Devin Morrison, Pher, & MoRuf)

New Music February 14, 2023 12:52 PM By Tom Breihan
Next month, B. Cool-Aid, the duo of rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee, will release Leather Blvd., their first project together since 2019. We’ve already posted first single “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me),” which features a whole bunch of guests. Today, they’ve followed that single with a new one called “Wassup,” and this one has a whole mess of guests, too.

“Wassup” is a hazy, stretched-out track. There’s a whole lot of melody in Ahwlee’s staggered groove, and Pink Siifu raps in a lovestruck croak. The track also features contributions from two R&B singers, Florida’s Devin Morrison and LA’s Pher, as well as the New Jersey rapper MoRuf. Noah Porter and Matt Zolly directed the “Wassup” video, which follows what happens when B. Cool-Aid try to film a video. Check it out below.

Leather Blvd. is out 3/31 on Lex Records.

