Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce More 2023 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s 2023 tour is underway, and the Boss has just added a bunch more shows to the already massive itinerary. The band will play stadium shows around the Eastern US this summer, followed by a run of arena gigs on the West Coast in November and December. Registration for ticket sales is available here, but watch out for those prices.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center