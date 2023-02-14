Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band Announce More 2023 Tour Dates

Rob DeMartin

February 14, 2023 By Chris DeVille
0

Bruce Springsteen And The E Street Band’s 2023 tour is underway, and the Boss has just added a bunch more shows to the already massive itinerary. The band will play stadium shows around the Eastern US this summer, followed by a run of arena gigs on the West Coast in November and December. Registration for ticket sales is available here, but watch out for those prices.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED TOUR DATES:
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards
09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

