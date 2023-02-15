Yours Are The Only Ears – “We Know The Sky”

Yours Are The Only Ears – “We Know The Sky”

Last month, Susannah Cutler’s folk project Yours Are The Only Ears announced a new album, We Know The Sky, her follow-up to 2018’s Knock Hard. She’s already shared its lead single “Dreamer,” and today Cutler is following that up with the majestic title track.

“I wrote ‘We Know The Sky’ amidst a family crisis that put a lot into perspective for me about how mental illness is genetic and trauma gets passed down through generations,” Cutler explains. “I saw myself mirrored in my mom in a way that I hadn’t before. Although the experience was very difficult, it ultimately brought us closer. ‘The sky’ is a metaphor for leaving this world and having those self-extinguishing thoughts. It’s hard to talk about, but I think it’s more common to experience than not.”

Listen to “We Know The Sky” below.

We Know The Sky is out 3/24 via Lame-O Records.

