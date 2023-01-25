Yours Are The Only Ears – “Dreamer”

New Music January 25, 2023 11:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Yours Are The Only Ears – “Dreamer”

New Music January 25, 2023 11:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Yours Are The Only Ears, the folky project led by Susannah Cutler, has announced a new album, We Know The Sky, her follow-up to 2018’s Knock Hard. Today, she’s sharing its lead single, the lilting “Dreamer,” which Cutler said is “about waking up to the realization that you need to move on from a painful relationship.”

“When someone isn’t able to see how their behavior hurts you, it’s ok to let go of them and trust that there’s something better out there for you,” Cutler continued. “However, moving on and reckoning with the parts of yourself that you’ve denied can be equally painful. This song is about that process and learning to trust yourself.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Dreamer”
02 “We Know The Sky”
03 “Horses”
04 “Bad Habit”
05 “Stained”
06 “Blue Moon Blood”
07 “Ghost With New Skin”
08 “Swan Song”
09 “Black Bear”
10 “Love Me Too”

We Know The Sky is out 3/24 via Lame-O Records.

Otto Ohle

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

20 Great David Crosby Moments

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

2 days ago 0

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

1 day ago 0

Beyoncé Performs First Concert In Years For Influencers On Luxury Dubai Getaway

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest