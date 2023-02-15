Screaming Females – “Mourning Dove”

Screaming Females are set to release Desire Pathway, our current Album Of The Week, on Friday. The New Jersey greats have only shared one single from their first LP in nearly five years: “Brass Bell.” Today, shortly before album release, the Screamales are back with a great mid-tempo rocker called “Mourning Dove,” which comes with a video. A bass-forward track featuring start-stop guitar chunks, “Mourning Dove” is prime real estate for Marissa Paternoster’s unmatched warbling wail.

Listen and watch below.

Desire Pathway is out 2/17 via Don Giovanni Records.

