It’s been nearly five years since Screaming Females’ last recent full-length album, the excellent All At Once. Since then, the New Jersey rock veterans have released a singles collection and Marissa Paternoster has come out with a solo album.

Today, the band has announced a new album called Desire Pathway, named after makeshift paths carved out of areas where urban planning is lacking. “Maybe there was one in your neighborhood growing up, a corner where everyone decided it took too long to go around, so they made their own pathway to cut through,” Paternoster noted in some press material. “There’s this cool unsaid group consciousness that comes together where everyone decides, this is the right way to go.”

They’re sharing the album’s great, towering lead single “Brass Bell,” in which Paternoster froths around the central lyric: “I’m living in a brass bell/ And it’s too loud, it’s too loud.” Listen below.

Desire Pathway is out 2/17 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.