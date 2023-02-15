During the peak pandemic moment, many of us got used to hanging out with the extremely cool married couple of Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell as they played acoustic livestream sets in their attic. Now that they’re getting out of the house, Shires and Isbell — now serving as Record Store Day Ambassadors in the US — are finding different ways onto our laptop screens, and they are notlooking the same. Last night, the two of them were the musical guests on The Tonight Show, and the presentation was not the same.

Last year, Amanda Shires, the Highwomen member and solo singer-songwriter, released her album Take It Like A Man. Jason Isbell backed her up on that record, and he also backed her up in last night’s Fallon performance. On the show, Shires sang “Hawk For The Dove,” that LP’s stormy country-rock opening track. She and the rest of the band all looked ridiculously cool.

For this performance, just about everyone in the band dressed like biker-bar vampires from a Blade movie — cowboy hats, leather jackets, all black. Amanda Shires stared down the camera, sang about being what you want, and played a great fiddle solo. The performance had atmosphere, which is not an easy thing to conjure in a late-night studio. Watch it below.

Take It Like A Man is out now on ATO Records