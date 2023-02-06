Record Store Day Ambassadors: Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires In The US, The 1975 In The UK

Record Store Day takes place on April 22 this year. The RSD ambassadors for 2023 were recently announced. Stateside, husband-and-wife team Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will be taking over the duty from last year’s pick Taylor Swift. For the big day, they’re releasing a new EP called The Sound Emporium, featuring new songs from each of them.

“Record stores are gathering places. They’re rooms full of carefully curated art and entertainment where you can find a friend, take a date, start a band,” the pair said in a statement. “We all need these gathering places now more than ever. In your local record store you find common ground and the excitement of discovery. A great new album can make a grumpy old man (like Jason) feel like a kid again. We’ve both worked in record stores, played our songs there, built our careers there. Record stores make it possible for recording artists to find their audience and their voice, and we couldn’t be more excited to help make 2023 the biggest and best Record Store Day yet.”

Over in the UK, the 1975 will serve as the RSD ambassadors. They’ll be putting out a limited-edition recording of a live performance that they did with the BBC Philharmonic back in 2016. “The guys and I are really proud to be ambassadors for Record Store Day this year,” Matty Healy said in a statement. “Independent record stores are the lifeblood of the music industry and have played a crucial role in our story so far. It couldn’t be more important to support their vital community and culture.”