Taylor Swift Is Record Store Day 2022’s Global Ambassador

Taylor Swift moves a whole lot of vinyl. In 2021 — the first time in 30 years that vinyl records outsold CDs — Swift had three of the year’s 10 best-selling LPs. And Swift also has a history of going out of her way to support record stores. At the beginning of the pandemic, Swift paid the salary and the healthcare costs for employees at the Nashville emporium Grimey’s. That same year, as a surprise, she also sent signed copies of her album folklore to independent record stores. So maybe it’s not a surprise that Swift is serving as the Global Ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day.

Record Store Day has never actually had a Global Ambassador before, but the whole promotional circus does have a history of appointing stars as ambassadors. In past years, people like Jack White, Dave Grohl, Run The Jewels, Pearl Jam, and Taylor Swift collaborator St. Vincent have served that role. Those artists are all big deals, but Swift is bigger, and the RSD people can probably consider this a coup.

In a statement on the Record Store Day website, Swift has this to say:

I’m very proud to be this year’s Global Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely. Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise. Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.

This year’s Record Store Day goes down April 23.