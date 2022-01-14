Record Store Year: In 2021 Vinyl Albums Outsold CDs For The First Time In 30 Years

News January 13, 2022 7:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Record Store Year: In 2021 Vinyl Albums Outsold CDs For The First Time In 30 Years

News January 13, 2022 7:48 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Vinyl has outsold CDs for the first time in 30 years, according to MRC Data and Billboard. That means vinyl is now the leading format for all album purchases in the U.S.

According to Billboard, in 2021 vinyl albums made up 38.3 percent of all album sales (including physical and digital) in the U.S., and 50.5 percent of all physical albums sold, aka 41.72 million out of 82.79 million. Also in 2021, 41.72 million vinyl albums were sold in the U.S., up 51.4% from 27.55 million in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, of the 41.72 million total vinyl album sales in 2021, 19.78 million came from the indie market, with a lot of sales coming from Record Store Day promotions. Meanwhile, Adele’s 30 was the no. 1 vinyl seller at 318,000 copies, followed by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour at 268,000 copies. Taylor Swift also won the vinyl game in 2021, with Red (Taylor’s Version), Folklore, and Evermore coming in at no. 3, no. 9, and no. 6, respectively.

Check out the full report here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Vanessa Williams’ “Save The Best For Last”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Kris Kross’ “Jump”

    2 days ago

    Elvis Costello Says He Won’t Perform “Oliver’s Army” Anymore And Radio Stations Should Stop Playing It

    3 days ago

    26 Thoughts On The Coachella 2022 Poster

    11 hours ago

    Coachella 2022 Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, & Ye Headline

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest