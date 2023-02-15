Last night, Snail Mail played the final show of Valentine Fest, her five-night run at her hometown venue the Ottobar. Before last week, Snail Mail kept all the lineups secret, and the shows had no trouble selling out. The openers turned out to be some of Snail Mail’s indie rock peers, and they often came together for special covers. We already posted videos of Snail Mail covering Avril Lavigne with Soccer Mommy and Talking Heads with Mac DeMarco. Last night, Waxahatchee was the special guest. At the end of the night, Lindsey Jordan and Katie Crutchfield got together to sing a Killers classic.

From the videos I’ve seen of last night’s show, Waxahatchee played a countrified set, with only an acoustic guitarist accompanying Crutchfield. Early in Snail Mail’s set, Crutchfield came up to guest on “Ben Franklin,” for which she sang backing vocals on the studio version. Then, during the encore, Crutchfield and Jordan joined forces again to cover the Killers’ 2006 singalong “When You Were Young.” It wasn’t their first time sharing the stage; Waxahatchee and Snail Mail also did Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough” together in 2018 and reprised it in 2021. Below, watch some videos from last night.