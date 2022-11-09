Snail Mail Announces Valentine Fest In Baltimore

Snail Mail has announced a residency in her hometown of Baltimore that will take place early next year. Lindsey Jordan will play for five nights at the Ottobar from February 10 through 14, naturally ending with a show on Valentine’s Day to celebrate her sophomore album Valentine. Valentine Fest will feature special unannounced guests at each show — there are some visual hints in the poster above — in addition to a full Snail Mail set.

“I am so excited to announce a special series of shows in Baltimore next year,” Jordan said in a statement. “It’s been almost five years since I’ve played my hometown, so we’re playing five nights of shows, leading up to Valentine’s Day, with a surprise band (or two) every night, curated by me. We tried to do this last year, but had to cancel for surgery! Feels worth the wait 🙂 I’ll see you at the Ottobar :)”

In a new interview with Variety, Jordan — who is set to make her film debut in the upcoming I Saw The TV Glow — mentioned that she auditioned to play Madonna in her upcoming biopic, though the role was eventually offered to Julia Garner.

Tickets for Valentine Fest go on sale this Friday (November 11) at 10AM ET.