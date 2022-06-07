Julia Garner Offered Starring Role In Madonna Biopic

Last we heard, numerous Hollywood performers — actors and musicians alike — were being considered to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic, which is directed by the Material Girl herself. Everyone from Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly auditioned, plus Bebe Rexha, Sky Ferreira, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, and Madge herself was vying for Florence Pugh to portray her. Now the search is over: Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) has been offered the role and is expected to accept, according to Variety.

Produced by Universal, the film is set to follow Madonna’s “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey,” which the pop star described as a “happy, sad, mad, crazy, good, bad, and ugly” tale of the making of a superstar. Diablo Cody wrote the first script draft and then exited the project in April following rumblings of “difficulties” between the two creators, which EW ultimately confirmed as untrue.

In a statement, Madonna said she hoped to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”