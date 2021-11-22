Snail Mail Reschedules Shows For Vocal Cord Surgery

Snail Mail released her sophomore album, Valentine, a few weeks ago. The band was set to start touring behind it this coming weekend, but today Lindsey Jordan has announced that a portion of her upcoming tour dates will be postponed so she can get vocal cord surgery. “I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice,” she wrote in a statement.

Here’s Jordan’s full statement:

Lindsey here – unfortunately, with terrible news this time. I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen, I will be postponing our first US tour which was supposed to begin this week as well as our initial UK/Euro tour :(. I’m devastated to be pushing off shows even longer. My team is working overtime to reschedule everything that we’re postponing–we will have everything rescheduled imminently. Thank you so much for all the support you’ve given the new record so far.

The first leg of the North American tour has already been rescheduled for summer 2022; her rescheduled UK/Euro tour dates are still to be announced. View the updated tour itinerary below.

04/05 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

04/06 Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

04/07 Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

04/08 Boston MA @ Royale#

04/09 Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

04/11 Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

04/12 Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

04/14 Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

04/15 Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

04/16 Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

04/17 Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

04/19 Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater^

04/20 Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

04/21 Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

04/22 Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/23 Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/24 Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

04/27 Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

04/28 San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

04/29 Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

04/30 Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/02 Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

05/03 Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

05/05 Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade Heaven Stage^

05/06 Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

05/07 Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle^

05/08 Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville^

08/12 Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

08/16 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

08/17 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

08/19 Richmond, VA @ The National

08/20 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

08/21 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/23 Orlando ,FL @ The Beacham Theater

08/24 Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor

08/26 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

08/27 Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine

08/28 Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/30 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

08/31 Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/02 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/03 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/04 Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/06 Detroit ,MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/07 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/09 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax