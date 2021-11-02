Jordan is good at making such ugly feelings sound immaculately pretty. On Lush, she transmuted her blunt, powerful voice into sighing asides and graceful beams of light, and her harmonically rich guitar parts unspooled into little riffs that worked as hooks in their own right. It was a platonic ideal of unabashedly poppy indie rock, dynamic and infectious, full of melody and personality. Anyone who’s heard Valentine‘s title track, lead single, and opening blast knows Jordan can still write the catchiest guitar bangers imaginable when she feels like it. When the chorus erupts “Kissing The Lipless”-style and she howls, “So why’d you want to erase me/ Darling valentine?” as if leading an army of guitars and keyboards to confront her ex? That’s the good stuff.

The hooks don’t stop there, but they’re often situated in fresh contexts that redraw the parameters of Snail Mail’s sound. On “Ben Franklin” Jordan curls her lyrics around a heavy groove, easing into the cracks and textures in her voice with every dart and weave as a sophistipop symphony dances to life behind her. Her singing is smooth bordering on celestial on “Glory”; on “Automate” she shifts from gorgeous exhales to quick flurries of notes and back. Her voice has become a deeply compelling instrument, like Kim Gordon with a softer touch. On Valentine it’s often accented with new sounds within the Snail Mail universe: a Summerteeth-like swirl of keyboard and piano sounds on “Headlock,” a mournful cello on “Light Blue,” pitched-down vocals bobbing in the waves of the chillwave-y Madleen Kane interpolation “Forever (Sailing).” The way the acoustic guitar and piano orbit Jordan on “Automate” is breathtaking.

Yet it’s easy to miss all the musical moving pieces at first because her lyrics on Valentine are so attention-grabbing. She sings with a conversational tenderness, peppering her songs with an endless stream of pet names — honey, darling, tiger, babe, superstar, baby blue. Although Jordan says she’s in character on “Ben Franklin,” flaunting a nonchalance she can only aspire to, its words feel pretty raw and autobiographical to me: “Moved on, but nothing feels true/ Sometimes I hate her just for not being you/ Post-rehab I’ve been feeling so small/ I miss your attention, I wish I could call.” These kinds of intimate confessions are all over Valentine. Sometimes they are grandiose: “I wanna wake up early everyday/ Just to be awake in the same world as you,” “I’ve come to hate my body/ ‘Cause now it’s not yours.” Other times they are simple, frank, and devastating: “We’re not really talking now,” “Tried life without you/ But you in that green sweater…” More than once she slips into outright fantasy rather than face the truth.

Valentine ends with Jordan sonically at peace but still at war with her own feelings. On the somber waltz “Mia,” her voice and guitar backed by Trey Pollard’s Spacebomb Orchestra, she admits it’s time to move on and grow up. Yet by the song’s conclusion she has returned to her obsession: “I wish that I could lay down next to you.” It’s a stirring finale that’s easy to envision as the last scene in a movie — Jordan alone at home dreaming of some alternate timeline, a prisoner of her own desire. Yet if Valentine is a tragic portrait of one woman’s personal wreckage, what it says about that same person’s creative horizons is wildly exciting. Obsession not only becomes her, it has yielded endless new possibilities for what she might become.

Valentine is out 11/5 on Matador.

