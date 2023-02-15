A few weeks ago, for the first time, ever, the late Warren Zevon was nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Zevon’s inclusion on the ballot probably had something to do with Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, a guy who famously never liked Zevon, stepping down from the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation a few years ago. But it also had something to do with Billy Joel, Zevon’s friend and fellow piano-rocker, leading the charge to get Zevon in there. Last night, Joel continued his campaign by covering Zevon.

Last night, Billy Joel played what must’ve been his millionth show at Madison Square Garden, which is basically the man’s second home. During his set, Joel covered Led Zeppelin and Cream, two bands that are already in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Joel also played a bit of “Lawyers, Guns And Money,” the cult-favorite anthem that Zevon used to end his 1978 album Excitable Boy. Below, watch fan footage of Joel playing that cover and listen to the Zevon original.