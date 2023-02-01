The nominees for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class have been announced. Among the first-time nominees are the White Stripes, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Warren Zevon, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, and — packaged together as one entity — Joy Division and New Order. Repeat nominees include Kate Bush, Iron Maiden, Soundgarden, the Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, and Rage Against The Machine. The inductees will be announced in May, with an induction ceremony to follow in the fall.

Artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercially available recording. The Los Angeles Times reported this week that Billy Joel wrote a letter urging the nominating committee to include Zevon, who has been eligible since 1994, on the ballot. By contrast, the Stripes and Missy “Misdemeanor” are notably nominated in their first year of eligibility. The remaining first-timers have all been eligible for years — decades, in many cases.

This is the fourth nomination for Kate Bush, who previously got the nod in 2018, 2021, and 2022. She’s enjoying a burst of renewed popularity thanks to the inclusion of “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” throughout the recent season of Stranger Things, so maybe this is the year she gets in. It’s also the fourth time for the Spinners, who were up in 2012, 2015, and 2016. RATM are nominated for a fifth time after previous bids in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022. It’s the second nomination for Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, and A Tribe Called Quest.